Watch: King Charles and Queen Camilla’s heartwarming gesture for Ramadan

King Charles and Queen Camilla took part in pre-Ramadan preparations during a visit to Darjeeling Express, an Indian restaurant in London, on Wednesday (February 26). The royal couple engaged with staff and participated in a charitable initiative ahead of the Islamic holy month.

Helping pack dates for iftar During their visit, King Charles and Queen Camilla assisted staff in packing boxes of dates.

Royal family shares the moment The official X (formerly Twitter) page of The Royal Family shared a video of the visit, captioned, "Packing dates at Darjeeling Express!" The post highlighted the significance of dates in Ramadan and Their Majesties' contribution to supporting local communities.

"Packing dates at Darjeeling Express! Traditionally, dates are eaten as the first food to break the fast at sunset during Ramadan. Their Majesties helped pack dates that will be sent to local hospitals for Iftaar during the holy month.," the post read.

A lighthearted moment Asma Khan, the owner of Darjeeling Express, expressed her surprise at the King's efficiency, joking that she "didn't realize the king would be so fast" in packing the donation boxes. King Charles, known for his quick wit, responded, "I don’t waste time."

