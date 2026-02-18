Watch: Kung Fu robots steal the show at China’s Lunar New Year gala, videos go viral

China has grabbed global attention after unveiling a new generation of humanoid robots performing kung fu, parkour and choreographed dance routines during its annual Spring Festival Gala—one of the most watched television events in the world.

Videos from the broadcast, which aired nationwide on Lunar New Year’s Eve, quickly spread across social media platforms, with many viewers expressing amazement at the machines’ balance, coordination and speed. The gala, a cultural mainstay watched by hundreds of millions, is also seen as a key platform for showcasing national achievements.

Advertisement

During the performance, around two dozen humanoid robots executed synchronised martial arts sequences, complete with punches, kicks and backflips. Some were seen wielding nunchucks, vaulting over obstacles and sprinting at speeds reported to be close to nine miles per hour. The Chinese embassy in Washington described the display as a demonstration of “precision, power and perfect balance”.

Watch the viral video here:

The robots were developed by Unitree, alongside contributions from three other Chinese robotics companies—Galbot, Noetix and MagicLab—highlighting the depth of the country’s growing robotics ecosystem.

Advertisement

According to international media reports, the showcase was intended not just as entertainment but also as a signal of China’s expanding capabilities in advanced manufacturing and artificial intelligence-driven automation. Compared with last year’s gala, where robot movements appeared slower and less coordinated, this year’s performance marked a noticeable leap in technical sophistication.

Also Read | YouTube back online! Video platform says issue fixed

Unitree has said it plans to significantly scale up production, targeting between 10,000 and 20,000 humanoid robots this year after selling about 5,500 units in 2024. The company’s chief executive, Wang Xingxing, has indicated that the robots are primarily aimed at industrial roles, such as assembly-line work in automobile factories. Unitree is also reportedly preparing for a listing on the Shanghai stock exchange, with an estimated valuation of about $7 billion.

Advertisement

Industry estimates suggest China accounted for nearly 90% of the global humanoid robot market last year. The country’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has previously outlined plans to deploy thousands of humanoid robots across factories, farms and even homes as early as 2025, with major improvements in capability expected by 2027.

Also Read | Macron in India LIVE updates: French President to attend AI Impact Summit today

China’s rapid progress has drawn attention and concer across the globe. Western analysts have warned that heavy reliance on Chinese robotics firms could create dependence on a technology with both civilian and security applications. The US-based think tank Rand Corporation has cautioned that humanoid robots represent a critical dual-use technology. A 2024 US government report also pointed to Beijing’s support for the sector through subsidies, tax incentives and specialised development zones.

Advertisement

Beijing has not publicly outlined military uses for humanoid robots, and some Chinese military analysts have reportedly voiced reservations about their deployment in combat roles.

Meanwhile, US companies are also pushing into the space, albeit at a smaller manufacturing scale. Tesla is developing its Optimus humanoid robot, with founder Elon Musk saying the company aims to eventually produce up to one million units annually.