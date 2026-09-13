Watch: Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim sings Kishore Kumar’s ‘Khwab Ho Tum’ at BRICS gala in Delhi

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim brought a Bollywood touch to his official India visit, performing Kishore Kumar’s classic song “Khwab Ho Tum Ya Koi Haqeeqat” from the 1965 film Teen Devian during a BRICS gala dinner in Delhi.

The musical moment came as Anwar was in the national capital for the BRICS Summit, adding a cultural dimension to his diplomatic engagements in India.

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Anwar Ibrahim’s Kishore Kumar moment Anwar performed the song during his stay at a Delhi hotel, showcasing his longstanding interest in Hindi cinema. The track, composed by S D Burman with lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri, is one of Kishore Kumar's well-known songs.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What cultural performance did Anwar Ibrahim participate in at the BRICS Summit? ⌵ Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim performed Kishore Kumar's song 'Khwab Ho Tum' at the BRICS gala dinner in Delhi, showcasing his interest in Hindi cinema. 2 Why did Anwar Ibrahim perform at the BRICS gala in India? ⌵ Anwar Ibrahim's performance added a cultural dimension to his official visit to India during the BRICS Summit, reflecting his longstanding appreciation for Bollywood. 3 How did Anwar Ibrahim's visit impact Malaysia-India relations? ⌵ Anwar Ibrahim's visit resulted in the elevation of ties between Malaysia and India to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with multiple agreements signed on areas like digital technology and tourism. 4 What themes were highlighted at the 18th BRICS Summit? ⌵ The summit focused on 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability', emphasizing development, sustainability, and innovation as key areas. 5 What was the significance of the New Delhi Declaration adopted at the BRICS Summit? ⌵ The New Delhi Declaration signifies a collective commitment among BRICS nations to advance cooperation on global issues, advocating for peaceful resolutions and deeper collaboration among member countries.

The Malaysian prime minister has previously displayed his familiarity with Indian popular culture during his interactions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During an earlier diplomatic outreach involving Modi, Anwar shared an official video montage featuring “Bole Chudiyan” from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

His latest musical appearance again brought Bollywood into the spotlight during his official engagements in India.

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Anwar praises India's heritage, backs peaceful resolution Beyond the cultural exchange, Anwar praised India's civilisational heritage and history. He also expressed optimism that outstanding geopolitical issues between India and Pakistan could eventually be resolved peacefully.

The visit marked Anwar's first trip to India since he became Malaysia's prime minister in 2022.

The diplomatic engagement also resulted in the elevation of ties between India and Malaysia to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The two countries signed multiple agreements covering areas including digital technology and tourism cooperation.

Anwar and Modi meet on sidelines of BRICS Summit Anwar also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit.

During the meeting, Anwar referred to Modi's international reach and said, “See, Prime Minister Modi is so popular; I got so many messages to pass on regards to him.”

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Malaysia attended the high-level gathering as a BRICS Partner Country, participating in discussions on global governance, sustainable development, trade, investment and digital transformation.

BRICS gala features cultural performances The gala dinner also featured cultural performances designed to showcase artistic traditions from BRICS member and partner countries.

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These included “Navarasa – The Universe of Shared Emotions” and the “One Rhythm, Many Cultures” BRICS Symphony, highlighting artistic collaborations across participating countries.

The cultural programme followed the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Declaration 2026, under which BRICS members backed institutional reforms in global governance and reiterated support for multilateral cooperation for developing economies.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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