Amid the time when Mamta Kulkarni has been expelled from Kinnar Akhada, the former Bollywood actor is now set to feature on Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat show. Rajat Sharma is India TV chairman and host of Aap Ki Adalat.

While sitting in the witness box, Rajat Sharma questioned Mama Kulkarni, stating that those who are given the title of Mahamandaleshwar are well-versed in the Vedas. He then questioned her whether she had studied the Vedas or had any knowledge about the scriptures.