Watch: Man makes mango momo in Delhi: Netizens say after watching viral video, ‘Bhai, thoda zeher aur daal de’

A Delhi food vendor's mango momo dish has horrified social media users, gaining 8 lakh views. Inspired by another vendor making mango omelettes, the unusual combination has received widespread criticism online.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published22 Aug 2024, 03:36 PM IST
A food vendor in Delhi created mango momo, and a video of it quickly gained attention online. A food blogger shared the video on Instagram, which left many people on social media horrified by the unusual dish. The video has been viewed nearly 8 lakh times.

The vendor mentioned another food vendor called Sikandar whose viral video of making mango omelettes inspired him to make mango momo.

In the video, the person created a sauce using mangoes, cheese, vegetables, cream, spices and Maaza. Fried momos were then added to the sauce, mixed and served with a cream garnish.

The vendor says in the video that the same old steamed momo is no fun. The food vlogger asks him whether eating the momo will put her life in danger. The man replies, “I try everything on my own first before serving it to others.”

When the vlogger asks him if people praise the taste, the vendor says that people find the taste awesome. Then, the vendor is asked if his innovation can land him in Masterchef TV shows. He says, “Why not if fortune allows?

Netizens slam mango momo

The combination of mango and momo has hardly pleased anyone. Netizens have slammed the vendor for trying such food combinations.

“4 languages aati hai, par kaunsi gaali du samajh nahi aa raha (I know four languages. But, I’m struggling to figure out which language I should use to abuse you.),” posted one user.

“Location mat bta dena (Don’t reveal your location),” warns another.

One user referred to the seller named Sikandar whom the momo seller refers to in the video, The user wrote, “Dono narkk mein jaayenge...wo omelette wala aur ye momo wala (Both will go to Hell, that omelette guy and this momo seller).”

“Bhai, thoda zeher or dalde isko kha ke toh waise bhi narak hi dikh rha hai (Brother, add some poison. Eating this will lead us there anyway),” one user posted.

“Bhaiya isme meri degree b daal do (Bro, put my degree in that as well)!” quipped another.

