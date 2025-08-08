Watch: Man urinates in Lonavala’s Bushi Dam while another swims nearby, internet disgusted

A video from Maharashtra’s popular monsoon getaway, Bushi Dam in Lonavala, has triggered widespread outrage online. The footage, which has gone viral on social media, captures an alarming scene-- while one man swims in the dam’s stream, another is seen urinating into the same water just metres away.

The video has raised serious questions about public hygiene and civic responsibility at crowded tourist locations.

Alarming Behaviour Caught on Camera Bushi Dam is a popular destination during the rainy season, attracting hundreds of visitors who come to enjoy the cascading steps, the overflowing water, and the scenic surroundings. However, the latest viral clip has cast a shadow over the idyllic setting.

In the video, shared on X, a man can be seen relaxing in the flowing water near the dam’s steps. Moments later, another individual is caught on camera relieving himself directly into the same stream. The person filming can be heard alerting the swimmer, seemingly shocked at the blatant disregard for hygiene.

The clip was shared on X with the caption:“Zero civic sense! One guy is enjoying the bath while the other one is pissing in the stream. This is the reason why I’ve stopped going in pools & such streams.”

Internet users express outrage Since being uploaded, the video has garnered over six lakh views and thousands of comments. Social media users have strongly criticised the act, calling it “disgusting” and “shameful.” Many pointed out how such behaviour not only pollutes natural water bodies but also discourages responsible tourism.

A user wrote, “India will never be a clean country in our lifetime when we have such ghatiya people.”

“Can't educate everyone in this country. These kind of things make us look like third-world countries,” another user wrote on X.

"They take this same disgusting behaviour abroad and then cry 'racism' when citizens of those countries object to their disgusting lack of civic sense. It's not just about taking it abroad; in the digital era, these videos will be watched worldwide, further ruining our reputation," the third user wrote.