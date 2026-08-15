Watch: Meerut gig worker beaten up on camera over delay in delivery; social media reacts, ‘Put them behind bars’

A couple in Meerut has been accused of assaulting a delivery worker and confining him inside their flat. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

The disturbing footage shows a young delivery worker arriving at a residence with an order. After he rings the doorbell, a man emerges from the house. On seeing the delivery worker, the man apparently becomes furious and starts shouting at him.

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He then allegedly starts assaulting the worker. The man is also seen dragging the delivery worker inside the flat. Around three minutes later, the young delivery worker emerges from the residence.

Media reports suggest that the incident occurred at Ganga Heights in the Gangasagar area of Meerut. The locality falls under the jurisdiction of the Bhawanpur police station.

The resident seen in the viral video reportedly placed an order and asked the delivery worker to wait. An argument subsequently broke out between the two.

The confrontation allegedly escalated until the customer started assaulting the delivery worker. The worker was then allegedly confined inside the flat for some time.

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The video was posted by a social media account named “Ghar Ke Kalesh”. It has since been viewed more than 1.8 lakh times and received around 3,000 likes.

“In Meerut, UP, a delivery agent was allegedly assaulted by a Ganga Heights resident after a brief delay in delivering the order. The victim was reportedly taken inside the apartment and assaulted again,” says the caption.

The footage also triggered widespread criticism on social media.

Social media reaction “Immediate action needs to be taken, and such goons should be sent behind bars. Strict action needs to be taken to serve as a lesson to others. Gig people are doing their job, and no one has the right to attack them in such a manner. The delivery company should support their employee in taking action,” wrote one user.

“Every gig worker should have a body cam so that an action can be taken against those who are assaulting them,” commented another user.

Another user wrote, “So, basically, when the customer called....Delivery guy was like..."Wait kar, laa raha hu (Wait, I’m coming)!" The customer took out all his frustration when he arrived.”

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“Meanwhile, the women of my country are like ‘bring her inside, ji, we'll talk comfortably inside’,” wrote another user.

“Kindly find them and put them behind bars. Do they think that the delivery boy was his slave? Nowadays, people think gig workers are their slaves. People should change their mindset and treat people with respect and love,” suggested one user.