Watch: Meerut gig worker beaten up on camera over delay in delivery; social media reacts, ‘Put them behind bars’

A couple in Meerut has been accused of assaulting a delivery worker and confining him inside their flat. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

The disturbing footage shows a young delivery worker arriving at a residence with an order. After he rings the doorbell, a man emerges from the house. On seeing the delivery worker, the man apparently becomes furious and starts shouting at him.

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He then allegedly starts assaulting the worker. The man is also seen dragging the delivery worker inside the flat. Around three minutes later, the young delivery worker emerges from the residence.

Media reports suggest that the incident occurred at Ganga Heights in the Gangasagar area of Meerut. The locality falls under the jurisdiction of the Bhawanpur police station.

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The resident seen in the viral video reportedly placed an order and asked the delivery worker to wait. An argument subsequently broke out between the two.

The confrontation allegedly escalated until the customer started assaulting the delivery worker. The worker was then allegedly confined inside the flat for some time.

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The video was posted by a social media account named “Ghar Ke Kalesh”. It has since been viewed more than 1.8 lakh times and received around 3,000 likes.

“In Meerut, UP, a delivery agent was allegedly assaulted by a Ganga Heights resident after a brief delay in delivering the order. The victim was reportedly taken inside the apartment and assaulted again,” says the caption.

The footage also triggered widespread criticism on social media.

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Social media reaction “Immediate action needs to be taken, and such goons should be sent behind bars. Strict action needs to be taken to serve as a lesson to others. Gig people are doing their job, and no one has the right to attack them in such a manner. The delivery company should support their employee in taking action,” wrote one user.

“Every gig worker should have a body cam so that an action can be taken against those who are assaulting them,” commented another user.

Another user wrote, “So, basically, when the customer called....Delivery guy was like..."Wait kar, laa raha hu (Wait, I’m coming)!" The customer took out all his frustration when he arrived.”

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“Meanwhile, the women of my country are like ‘bring her inside, ji, we'll talk comfortably inside’,” wrote another user.

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“Kindly find them and put them behind bars. Do they think that the delivery boy was his slave? Nowadays, people think gig workers are their slaves. People should change their mindset and treat people with respect and love,” suggested one user.

One user tagged Meerut Police and ADG Meerut and wrote, “He needs to be taught a lesson. This is a punishable offence anywhere in the world.”

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.