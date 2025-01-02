Meghan Markle shares beach video in Instagram post welcoming New Year 2025

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a rare Christmas card featuring their children, Archie and Lilibet, without showing their faces. The couple, who stepped back from royal duties, also announced Meghan's return to Instagram after several years, aiming to promote positive online engagement.

Meghan Markle kicked off 2025 by launching her first Instagram account since 2020. On January 1, she posted a video of herself on the beach using the handle @meghan. She was seen dressed in white as she wrote 2025 in the sand. The account has already attracted over 200,000 followers.

In 2020, both Harry and Meghan stopped using Sussex Royal account after ther quit as senior royals. They created new account in 2019, after parting ways with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Kensington Palace household, which manages its social media presence under the name Kensington Royal. The account was used to to announce the birth and name of their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and to promote their own work and that of charities

Meghan had closed her social media accounts ahead of her wedding to Harry in 2018. The former Suits actress, once popular on Instagram, had hinted at a social media comeback.

In a 2022 interview with New York Magazine’s The Cut, she confided: “Do you want to know a secret? I’m getting back … on Instagram." But at times she cited harassment and revealed that she is unwilling to to return. In 2023, the couple urged social media platforms to strengthen content-moderation policies and noted that some apps could damage the mental health of young people.

Harry and Meghan shares are picture of their two children in 2024 Christmas card The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a rare picture of their two children as part of a series of images for their official Christmas card. Meghan and Harry are shown in the outdoors about to hug Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as their son and daughter run into their arms. The couple have rarely exposed their children to the limelight and in the image their faces are not shown as Lilibet, three, approaches her father while five-year-old Archie sprints to his mother. It appears the couple, who stepped down as working royals and moved to California in 2020, may be in a park as their three dogs are in the picture.

Six images are featured with the card, sent by email, which has the message: “On behalf of the office of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundation, we wish you a very happy holiday season and a joyful New Year."