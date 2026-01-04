Watch: Microsoft employee shows off year-end surprise from company in viral video

A Microsoft employee has gone viral after sharing a glimpse of the company’s year-end surprise for staff, offering a peek into how the tech giant wrapped up 2025 on a celebratory note.

The video, posted on Instagram by an employee named Anuja, shows her stepping out of the office with a neatly packed box in hand. Anuja wrote in the caption, “Like I said Microsoft’s end of the year spirit, and guess what? This is just one of the things we got. There are soo many more.”

“Microsoft’s end-of-year spirit this year is on another level,” she says at the start of the clip, setting the tone for what follows.

As Anuja opens the box, it initially appears to be a regular corporate gift. Moments later, she reveals what’s inside — a sleek trolley bag. Adding to the reveal, she explains that while the bag may look ordinary at first, its detailing sets it apart.

The trolley bag carries subtle branding, with the Microsoft logo and name engraved discreetly. Designed with practicality in mind, it also features a dedicated front compartment for laptops, making it a functional travel accessory for professionals.

Anuja noted that the trolley bag was part of a broader lineup of surprises planned for employees as part of the company’s year-end celebrations.

The video which gathered over 1,11,000 views on Instagram, quickly drew attention on social media, with many users praising the gift for being both thoughtful and useful.

A user wrote, “Goodies like these DESERVES an unboxing video.”

However, some Microsoft employees chimed in through the comments, saying they were still waiting to receive the trolley bag, sparking light-hearted reactions and curiosity online.

“Not everyone in microsoft got this guyss.. It depends on team,” a user wrote on Instagram.

“Other teams are not getting this. And we’re getting rants from our friends coz of your reel,” another user revealed.

“Huh is it team specific? Because I didn't get any,” the third user shared.

The clip has since added to a growing trend of employees sharing behind-the-scenes moments from workplace celebrations, offering a glimpse into corporate culture at global tech firms.