Watch | Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul during weigh-in ahead of Netflix match; Netizens call it ‘staged and scripted’

  • Mike Tyson slapped Jake Paul after the weigh-in for their upcoming match at AT&T Stadium in Texas. Paul reportedly provoked Tyson, leading to the incident.

Updated15 Nov 2024, 08:49 AM IST
Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul during a weigh-in (Image: AP)
Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul during a weigh-in (Image: AP)

In a shocking event, ahead of the Netflix-sponsored match, Mike Tyson slapped Jake Paul after the weigh-in at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Reports have indicated that Paul tried to provoke Tyson by getting too close and in return Tyson responded by slapping him. After slapping Paul on the face, Mike offered a two-word televised remark before walking off stage: "Talking's over."

The video of the incident is shared on Netlflix's official social media handle. 

Paul who was a popular on YouTube, switched to boxing four years ago. After the slap incident, he said, "He's angry, he's an angry little elf," he then said, "It's personal now - he must die!"

The 58-year-old Tyson is returning to the ring for his first professional fight in 19 years against "ultimate heel" Paul in the wildly anticipated showdown.

Netizens reaction on the slap incident

Many users online have reacted to the video, with many suggesting the incident was staged or scripted. Some claimed Jake Paul paid Tyson to lose, while others thought Tyson purposely pulled the punch for show. One user referred to the slap as "classic" and another expressed concern that the event might be staged just for money and hype.

One user wrote, “That was definitely staged and scripted”

Another added, “obviously scripted but still solid promotion”

“Jake Paul already paid Tyson to lose. It’s a script,” one user claimed.

"Mike pulled that punch. Allllll for show baby!" some other claimed.

One user also called the slap as “Classic”

A user wrote, “I don't know, man! This better not be staged just for a money and hype grab. Iron Mike, just be you and demolish that dude.”

“I believe it is scripted to get to a certain number of rounds, but the winner isn’t scripted”

A user wrote, “I just keep rewinding over and over.”

“Here we go. Hopefully Mike doesn’t bite Jake’s ear off or worse.”

“I think Mike was testing Jake's reflexes. He got the info he wanted.”

