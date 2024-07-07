‘Happy Birthday Kaptaan Sahab!’ wrote Bollywood actor Salman Khan while wishing MS Dhoni as the former Indian captain turned 43.

As MS Dhoni turned 43, he shared his midnight birthday cake with wife Sakshi. However, a special guest stood beside him as he cut the cake. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan stood beside Mahi as the former Indian captain cut many birthday cakes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dhoni was seen sharing a piece of cake with Bhai. Later, Salman shared a photo of the celebration with a photo featuring Dhoni and him. He captioned the image: ‘Happy Birthday Kaptaan Sahab!’

A video that seems to be a screen-recorded version of an Instagram Story has been making the rounds on social media. In the video, Dhoni feeds Salman Khan his birthday cake. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MS’ wife Sakshi shared a separate video on her Instagram account. In the video, Dhoni is seen cutting a different cake. Salman is not visible in this video. After feeding Sakshi a piece of cake, Dhoni stabs the cake with the knife and lets the knife be there.

Jokingly, Sakshi pretended to be touching MS Dhoni’s feet. MSD reacted by mockingly blessing his wife.

Many celebrities responded to Sakshi's post to wish MS Dhoni a happy birthday. Actors Ranveer Singh and Bipasha Basu and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi were among those who wished Mahi a happy birthday. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim, known for styling Thala Dhoni, also wished. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MS Dhoni on India’s World Cup victory MS Dhoni, in a rare social media post, hailed the Indian cricket team after they became world champions.

“My heart rate was up, well done on being calm, having the self belief and doing what u guys did. From all the Indians back home and everywhere in the world a big thank you for bringing the World Cup Home," he wrote.

“Arreeee thanks for the priceless birthday gift," he quipped as he referred to the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy as his birthday gift. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

