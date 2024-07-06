Watch | Ambani family groove to SRK’s ’Deewangi Deewangi’ song at Anant and Radhika’s sangeet ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony on July 5 turned out to be an unforgettable event as the entire Ambani family lit up the stage on fire with their performance to "Deewangi Deewangi" from Shah Rukh Khan's film Om Shanti Om. The sangeet ceremony was held at Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

The video starts with Akash Ambani and Anand Piramal on stage while Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta joins later. Following them, Nita Ambani enters demonstrating her famous traditional moves, while Mukesh Ambani waves to the audience. Finally, Anant and Radhika join the family on stage.

Not just this, the event also witnessed international pop sensation Justin Bieber who is known for chartbusters such as "Baby", "Sorry", "Love Yourself", and "Boyfriend", flew in from Los Angeles to perform at Anant and Radhika's sangeet. If reports are to be believed, Bieber was likely paid $10 million to perform at the event. Reports also stated that other top international singers Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey are also set to perform.

Also Read: Shein back in India? Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance to launch IPO-bound label, ex-Meta honcho to be roped in, says report The couple are set to tie know on July 12 after months-long pre-wedding festivities. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and dress code is traditional Indian attire. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

Also Read: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding: Check complete schedule of the 3-day grand festivities Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe. Business leaders, heads of state, and Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities graced the occasion, making it an event to remember. Among the distinguished guests were Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and Ivanka Trump. The highlight of the pre-wedding celebrations was an electrifying performance by pop sensation Rihanna, marking her debut performance in India.