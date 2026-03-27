Watch: Nepal PM Balendra Shah’s rap on unity dropped on oath-taking eve

A rap video by Nepal’s Prime Minister Balendra Shah—popularly known as Balen—is gaining traction online, but it is not his first message after taking office, as initially believed.

The video was released nearly 20 hours before Shah took oath as Nepal’s prime minister, positioning it instead as a pre-swearing-in message that reflects his political messaging ahead of assuming power.

In the track, Shah blends his background as a rapper with themes of unity and national responsibility. “The strength of unity is my national power… undivided Nepali, this time history is being made,” he says, framing the moment as a turning point for the country.

A message before taking charge The timing of the release is significant. Dropped just hours before his swearing-in, the rap appears to serve as a bridge between Shah’s identity as an artist and his new role as the country’s top political leader.

Rather than a formal address delivered after assuming office, the video functions as a statement of intent—laying out themes that are likely to define his leadership, including unity, resilience and collective action, The Guardian reported.

In another line, he underscores determination: “My heart is full of courage, my red blood is boiling… this time we will rise.”

From artist to prime minister Shah’s rise to power marks an unconventional political journey. Before entering politics, he was widely recognised in Nepal’s music scene, particularly among younger audiences.

His transition into mainstream politics—and eventual elevation to prime minister—signals a broader shift in Nepal’s political landscape, where youth-driven movements have played a decisive role.

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Backdrop of political unrest Shah assumes office at a time of significant political churn. His party secured a decisive mandate in the 5 March elections, the first since the Nepal 2025 anti-corruption protests that led to the fall of the previous government.

The protests, largely led by young citizens, began over a brief social media ban but quickly escalated into a nationwide anti-corruption movement. At least 77 people were killed during the unrest, including 19 on the first day. No convictions have been reported so far in connection with those deaths.

Against this backdrop, Shah’s emphasis on unity appears aimed at addressing a fractured political climate while signalling a reset in governance.

Leadership transition Outgoing interim prime minister Sushila Karki, who led the caretaker administration for six months, expressed confidence in the incoming leadership in her farewell address.