Watch: Nita Ambani applies tilak, blesses newlyweds Dweta and Karan Nathwani at Mumbai wedding

Mumbai: Nita and Mukesh Ambani were among the prominent guests at the wedding of Karan Nathwani and Dweta, held this week at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. Karan is the younger son of industrialist and Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani, who serves as Director of Corporate Affairs at Reliance Industries and is known to be a close aide of Mukesh Ambani.

While Mukesh Ambani was dressed in formal Indian attire, Nita Ambani opted for a heavily embellished saree for the occasion. The couple was seen greeting guests and posing for photographs at the venue. Anant Ambani also attended the ceremony and appeared in visuals shared online by MLA Shailesh Sotta.

What was Nita Ambani wearing? Nita Ambani looked radiant in a metallic grey silk saree featuring delicate floral embroidery. The saree was finished with a colourful patti border that added a vibrant touch to the classic drape. She styled it traditionally, letting the embellished pallu fall gracefully over her shoulder.

She paired the saree with a contrasting deep indigo-blue blouse, crafted in silk with intricate work on the half sleeves. The fitted silhouette and U-shaped neckline elevated the overall look with modern elegance.

For accessories, Nita Ambani opted for statement diamond and emerald jewellery from her personal collection — a layered necklace with striking emerald drops, matching cuffs, circular earrings and a standout ring.

Keeping the focus on her ensemble, she tied her hair in a side-parted messy bun and rounded off the look with a red bindi, soft pink lips, glowing skin, defined brows, kohl-rimmed eyes and fluttery lashes — adding a touch of glamour to the festive occasion.

Viral video A sweet video circulating on social media shows Nita Ambani blessing the newly married couple. The Reliance Foundation chairperson is seen applying tilak on their foreheads with a warm smile, as the bride and groom stand beside her. The clip then shows Karan Nathwani bending down to touch her feet and seek her blessings.

The luxurious ceremony was hosted at the same venue where Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding celebrations took place last year. Ahead of the event, Parimal Nathwani shared that he personally extended invitations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Ambani family.

