WATCH: Nita Ambani celebrates staff members' birthday in heartwarming video; netizens react

Nita Ambani, known for her kindness towards her staff, was recently seen making her staff member’s birthday extra-special.

In an Instagram video, Nita, the wife of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, joined her staff member for her birthday celebration. In an undated video, she was seen standing next to the staff member as she cut her birthday cake.

Nita clapped as other staffers sang "Happy Birthday" to the staff member in a mint green uniform. Nita, dressed in a beige and red co-ord set, watched gracefully as her staffer cut the birthday cake, then took a spoon and fed her a small piece.

Watch video here:

The on-screen text on the video suggests that it was originally shared by the staff member. The caption read, “Thank you so much ma’am for your kindness to me. You always make my day special, I really appreciate.”

Netizens praised Nita for her kind gesture and said, “So kind of you, ma'am.”

“Nita ma'am celebrating her Staff birthday ✨️♥️ So down to earth,” said a social media user.

On November 1, Nita celebrated her 62nd birthday in Jamnagar with her staff, who had laid a carpet of rose petals for her on her special day. Her staff sang Happy Birthday to her as Nita cut the cake and fed a spoonful to one of her team members. The staff member then puts a smidge of chocolate cake on Nita's nose.

This shows the kind of relationship she shares with her staff members.

About the Ambani family Nita Ambani is the chairperson of Reliance Foundation, and has three children with her husband Mukesh — Isha, Akash and Anant. According to a Forbes report, the Ambani family has a net worth of $105 billion, making Mukesh Ambani the richest person in India.

