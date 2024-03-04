Nita Ambani left the guests spellbound with her captivating dance performance on ‘Vishwambhari Stuti’ during the extravagant three-day pre-wedding celebrations of her youngest son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani were the centre of attraction at the pre-wedding bash that commenced on March 1 and wrapped up on March 3.

Nita Ambani paid tribute to Maa Ambe who is considered the embodiment of power and strength at the event. In the video, Nita Ambani could be seen celebrating tradition with her dance performance on ‘Vishwambhari Stuti’ which is a sacred devotional song dedicated to Maa Ambe.

She dedicated her performance to her granddaughters, Aadiya Shakti and Veda and to all young women, who are a symbol of feminine energy, seeking blessings for the family from the mother goddess.