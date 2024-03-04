Nita Ambani left the guests spellbound with her captivating dance performance on ‘Vishwambhari Stuti’ during the extravagant three-day pre-wedding celebrations of her youngest son, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani were the centre of attraction at the pre-wedding bash that commenced on March 1 and wrapped up on March 3.

Nita Ambani paid tribute to Maa Ambe who is considered the embodiment of power and strength at the event. In the video, Nita Ambani could be seen celebrating tradition with her dance performance on 'Vishwambhari Stuti' which is a sacred devotional song dedicated to Maa Ambe.

She dedicated her performance to her granddaughters, Aadiya Shakti and Veda and to all young women, who are a symbol of feminine energy, seeking blessings for the family from the mother goddess.

Nita also danced to the melodies of 'Raghupati raghav raja ram' in vibrant pinkish-red attire. Mukesh and Nita Ambani danced to the tunes on timeless classic "Pyar Hua Iqraar Hua" for their dance performance, adding to the magical celebrations of the evening. Nita moved to the melody and looked stunning in a golden attire while Mukesh was dressed in a kurta-pyjama.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani giving mesmerising a dance performance with wife Nita Ambani during their son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash, in Jamnagar on March 3.

In another video, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani can be seen stealing the show with their enchanting performance at the newly-constructed Jamnagar Township Temple complex. The duo delighted the guests with their dance performance and also engaged in a playful skit in full Bollywood style.

The video capturing this memorable moment reveals Mukesh Ambani enacting the challenging iconic 'Don' character. The look was set to complete with dapper sunglasses to embody the essence of Bollywood's beloved anti-hero with a game of chess placed in front. Dressed in traditional indian attire, with Mukesh in formals, they captivated the guests with their grace and elegance.

