Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani were the centre of attraction during the extravagant three-day pre-wedding celebrations of the youngest son, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani stole the show with their enchanting performance at son Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations at the newly-constructed Jamnagar Township Temple complex. The duo delighted the guests with their dance performance and also engaged in a playful skit in full Bollywood style.

The video capturing this memorable moment reveals Mukesh Ambani enacting the challenging iconic 'Don' character. The look was set to complete with dapper sunglasses to embody the essence of Bollywood's beloved anti-hero with a game of chess placed in front. Dressed in traditional saree, with Mukesh in formals, they captivated the guests with their grace and elegance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the video, Nita is seen inviting the business tycoon for Sangeet ceremony as she states that he gets involved with his grand children who manage to engage their grandfather than anyone else.

The plot takes an amusing turn when Nita Ambani makes a grand revelation. She humorously claims the title of the 'asli' (real) Don of the Ambani household. This light-hearted exchange between the duo added a unique touch of love and compassion to the festivities.

Moreover, Mukesh and Nita Ambani danced to the tunes on timeless classic "Pyar Hua Iqraar Hua" for their dance performance, adding to the magical celebrations of the evening. Nita moved to the melody in a stunning golden saree while Mukesh was dressed in a kurta-pyjama. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Their performance of the couple during the event was more than just a dance, it was a journey through cherished memories. these celebrations marked a welcome message to the new member of the family, Radhika Merchant.

The extravagant three-day pre-wedding celebrations began on March 1 and wrapped up on March 3.

The guest list comprised around 1,200 people including pop superstar Rihanna, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ivanka Trump and Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and many more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

