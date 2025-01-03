The teaser for Paatal Lok Season 2 has thrilled fans after a four-year wait. Scheduled for release on January 17, the new season promises fresh narratives while bringing back Inspector Haathi Ram Chaudhary.

Paatal Lok Season 2: Netizens have hailed the "terrific" teaser of Amazon Prime Video's Paatal Lok Season 2. The eager fans, who have been waiting for the second season to drop for 4 years now, were "finally" at ease when the teaser dropped online on Friday.

The season, which will be released on January 17, has already become highly anticipated among netizens, who claimed to have forgotten the first season owing to the gap.

"Finally wait is over," a person wrote under the teaser on YouTube.

"Terrific teaser of PAATAL LOK Season 2. @JaideepAhlawat is back as Inspector Haathi Ram Chaudhary - an iconic character. Excited for this one #PaatalLok S2," another wrote on social media platform X.

“I forgot what happened in season 1. I have no clue what he is referring to. I need to re-watch, I guess," a user said.

Paatal Lok Season 1 was released in 2020. It delved into the dark underbelly of society.

The show followed Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary, a down-and-out police officer tasked with investigating a high-profile assassination attempt. His pursuit of the case, however, uncovers a murky web of politics, corruption, and class divides, leading to the lives of four suspects.

Set against the backdrop of Delhi's contrasting worlds, the show has explores the role of media in today's society.

Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, and Abhishek Banerjee led the show, directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy.

Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma produced the series under their production banner, Clean Slate Filmz.

Netizens said they “can't keep calm" and were very excitement about the teaser.

"Yess! BOSS IS BACK," one wrote.

"Here comes The actual Thrill after so long time," another said.

"Haathiram Chaudhari Is Back," a user said, expressing their love for the lead character.

Pakistani users also showered love on the trailer as they quoted the famous dialogue: "Shastron main likha hai, maine Whatsapp per parha that (It's written in epics, but I read it on WhatsApp)"

“waooo now we are waiting!!! wese tu yeah sub Shastron main likha hai maine Whatsapp per parha tha Missing LOve from Pakistan," a user said.

In a recent interview, Ahlawat had said that Sudip Sharma has "created a new world" for the second season.

"In a series format, when your previous season is a hit, sometimes people try to cash in on all the elements that worked. But Sudip has left all that behind and created a new world. I just hope people get that. It is a new way of telling the story. I am confident people will have a lot of fun watching it," he told SCREEN.