Ali Khan, a Pakistani travel vlogger, shared his experience on what he called “one of the most dangerous flights in the world” to Skardu with PIA, highlighting issues like unclean seats and duct-taped overhead bins. The airline is banned in Europe over safety concerns.

"Pakistan has a troubled reputation in the world…It doesn't help when your national carrier is also banned from an entire continent. But I decided to go on a PIA flight for the first time in over a decade to go the Northern Areas of Pakistan," Khan said.

In his video, Khan mentions that the airline is banned in Europe because one in three pilots has fake licenses. He had a bizarre experience as soon as he stepped onto the plane.

When he tried to record, the crew stopped him. But, he says in the video's voice-over, “I can see why."

Looking around, he noticed something odd, like duct tape on the overhead compartment, making him question his decision to fly with them.

Khan expressed that during the flight, he was anxious because of the treacherous landing amid mountains. Yet, he could do nothing but hope for a safe landing.

Stunning view During the flight, Khan looked out at the view, admitting he felt nervous about landing among the mountains in Skardu. He was captivated by the stunning views outside the window.

Khan called Skardu the "Switzerland of Pakistan". It is a popular spot for trekkers and nature lovers as the entry point to some of the highest peaks, like K2.

He also mentioned that the pilot was “pretty cool" because he discussed facts about the region. After a safe landing, Khan was mesmerised by the airport's location.