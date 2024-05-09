Watch: Fight on flight bound for San Francisco as passengers engage in heated argument, throw punches
A video of two passengers onboard a flight engaging in a heated argument has gone viral on social media. The passengers of a San Francisco-bound EVA Air flight from Taiwan reportedly argued over a seat.
A video of two passengers onboard a flight engaging in a heated argument has gone viral on social media. The passengers of a San Francisco-bound EVA Air flight from Taiwan reportedly argued over a seat.