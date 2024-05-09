A video of two passengers onboard a flight engaging in a heated argument has gone viral on social media. The passengers of a San Francisco-bound EVA Air flight from Taiwan reportedly argued over a seat.

Hours after the 11.5-hour flight departed from Taiwan, two passengers were seen quarreling over a seating arrangement. The altercation ensued after one passenger opted to occupy what they believed to be an unoccupied seat. Reports indicate that the passenger decided to relocate due to concerns about their neighboring traveller's coughing.

Upon returning to find the other passenger in his seat, the original seat owner became furious and attempted to hit him. This escalated into a physical altercation between the two passengers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the viral video, flight attendants try to calm the two enraged passengers. One of the crew members was also seen getting hit in the process of trying to keep the two passengers from throwing punches at each other.

Terrified passengers on the flight can be heard screaming in the background of the viral video as the two enraged men continue to struggle and fight in the aisle, exchanging punches.

The episode lasted for some time until a group of individuals could intervene to assist the staff in keeping the two separate.

The date and time of the incident remain unknown, though it is believed to have occurred on Tuesday. The video is currently circulating on social media.

Netizens were all praises for the flight attendants for their quick intervention and wondered if the passengers faced any punishment for their actions.

"Hats off to the flight attendants' professionalism and quick intervention. Wonder if any punishment was handed to these passengers?" one user commented.

“Crew did a commendable job. Good going girls, you are true fighters, stay blessed," another added.

“When this happens, would aircrew accept assistance from a trained person to restrain any violent customers? Always see grown men more interested recording cabin crew being swamped by violent males who can’t handle their alcohol," another one commented.

