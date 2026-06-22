Watch: Pilot's final flight turns emotional as daughter joins him in cockpit before retirement

What was meant to be a routine flight from Las Vegas to Oakland became an unforgettable journey for passengers aboard a Southwest Airlines aircraft recently.

Captain Jim Curtis, who was operating his final commercial flight on his 65th birthday before retirement, was joined in the cockpit by someone special — his daughter, Julia.

The airline shared the heartwarming story in an Instagram post on Father's Day, celebrating a moment that marked the end of one aviation career and the continuation of another.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What made Captain Jim Curtis's final flight with Southwest Airlines special? ⌵ Captain Jim Curtis's final flight was special because he was joined in the cockpit by his daughter, Julia, marking an emotional farewell as he retired on his 65th birthday. 2 Why do commercial airline pilots have to retire at age 65? ⌵ Commercial airline pilots are required to retire at age 65 due to regulations set by aviation authorities like the International Civil Aviation Organization and the Federal Aviation Administration. 3 How did Julia Curtis express her feelings about flying with her father? ⌵ Julia Curtis expressed her honor and pride in flying with her father by calling it a 'dream come true' and highlighted how he had been a lifelong mentor to her. 4 Should aspiring pilots consider family legacy when entering the aviation field? ⌵ Aspiring pilots can benefit from considering family legacy, as the example set by family members in aviation can inspire and serve as a mentorship, as seen with Julia Curtis and her father. 5 What message did Captain Jim Curtis convey during his final flight announcement? ⌵ Captain Jim Curtis conveyed a heartfelt message during his final flight announcement, reflecting on his career and expressing confidence in his daughter's future in aviation.

A Special Father's Day Tribute Sharing a video of the flight, Southwest Airlines wrote:

"One special sendoff for one special dad! 🥹

Captain Jim got to pilot his final Southwest flight alongside his favorite First Officer, his daughter Julia.

To all the fathers and father figures out there who inspire big dreams and even bigger achievements, we wish you a very happy Father's Day. Your love, guidance, and unwavering support are the foundations that allow us to soar!"

Commercial airline pilots are required to retire at the age of 65 under regulations adopted by aviation authorities including the International Civil Aviation Organization and the Federal Aviation Administration.

For Captain Curtis, that milestone coincided with a unique opportunity to share the cockpit with his daughter during his final flight.

Daughter Surprises Passengers In the video, Julia addressed passengers and explained why the journey was particularly meaningful.

She described the flight as a "very special" one and revealed that her father had spent 43 years in aviation.

According to Julia, Captain Curtis served in the U.S. Air Force for 21 years before spending another 22 years flying commercially with Southwest Airlines. During that time, he accumulated more than 18,000 hours of flight experience.

"I'm really honored to be his first officer today because Captain Curtis has been a mentor for me my entire life," she said. "He inspired me to be a pilot."

Julia went on to describe the role her father played in shaping her life beyond aviation.

She said he taught her to walk, talk, ride a bike, throw a baseball and drive a car. He also taught her how to "carry myself with humility, kindness and integrity both in and out of work."

She then revealed to passengers that the captain was her father, adding that she wanted to tell everyone how proud she was of him.

'Dream Come True' Julia joined Southwest Airlines through its Destination 225° career pathway programme and has been with the airline for around four months.

In a YouTube video shared by the airline, she described flying alongside her father as a "dream come true."

"It's kind of scary to fly with an old guy," she joked, "But he knows the way really well!"

The light-hearted exchange drew smiles from viewers and passengers alike.

A Father's Joke And An Emotional Farewell Captain Curtis later took over the cabin announcement and joked that although his daughter now had a full-time job, she remained on his mobile phone plan.

He asked passengers whether she should get her own plan, prompting boos from those onboard and cheers from Julia.

"She's on it for life, I guess," he laughed.

Later, while reflecting on his career in the YouTube video, Curtis became emotional.

Speaking about his decades in aviation, he described it as a "long career" and said it had been a "good one."

As he prepared to retire after more than four decades of flying, he expressed confidence in his daughter's future.

The pilot concluded with a message that resonated with many viewers: