Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Instagram to share highlights of his “very memorable interaction” with Diljit Dosanjh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and lauded him as "a combination of talent and tradition." During their interaction, Diljit sang a song on Guru Nanak even as PM Modi matched the beat while playing the adjacent table like a dholak. PM Modi took to Instagram to share highlights of his "very memorable interaction" with Diljit Dosanjh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the meeting, Diljit Dosanjh expressed his gratitude, calling it a "fantastic" way to start the year. He posted on X, “A fantastic start to 2025. A very memorable meeting with PM @narendramodi Ji. We talked about many things, including music, of course!"

PM Modi responded to Dosanjh's post, describing their meeting as "a great interaction." The PM said, “A great interaction with Diljit Dosanjh! He's truly multifaceted, blending talent and tradition. We connected over music, culture, and more." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What PM Modi and Diljit Dosanjh discussed PM Modi praised Diljit for his achievements, saying, "When a boy from a small village in 'Hindustan' shines on the global stage, it feels amazing. Your family named you Diljit, and you keep on winning people's hearts, just as your name suggests."

Diljit responded, "We used to read that 'Mera Bharat Mahan' (My India is great), but when I travelled across India, I realised why people say this." He added, "The greatest magic in India is yoga." PM Modi agreed, saying, “Those who have experienced yoga know its power."

Diljit also admired PM Modi's personal journey, saying, "I had watched your interview, sir. The position of Prime Minister is great, but behind it, there is a mother, a son, and a human being. Many times, this half-truth is much larger when you carry your mother and the sacred Ganga with you. That touches the heart." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The singer-actor also presented the Prime Minister with a poster from his Dil-Luminati tour of India, a significant moment in his career. The Dil-Luminati tour, which has garnered widespread attention, is one of the most talked-about musical events of the year.