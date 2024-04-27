Watch | Pune sales associate quits toxic job, celebrates with dhol dance outside office; Netizens says, ‘Managers are…’
Toxic work environment leads Pune sales associate to celebrate quitting with a dhol dance outside office.
Toxicity in the workplace is unfortunately common, and many people are unable to come out of this challenging situation due to financial obligations and responsibilities. Despite the toll it can take on mental and emotional well-being, some individuals feel trapped in toxic work environments because they believe they have no other option. In a recent incident, a sales associate from Pune made headlines when he decided to leave his toxic job. But what caught everyone's attention was his celebratory dance to the beat of a dhol outside his office.