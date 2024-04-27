Pune sales associate quits toxic job, celebrates with dhol dance outside office

Toxicity in the workplace is unfortunately common, and many people are unable to come out of this challenging situation due to financial obligations and responsibilities. Despite the toll it can take on mental and emotional well-being, some individuals feel trapped in toxic work environments because they believe they have no other option. In a recent incident, a sales associate from Pune made headlines when he decided to leave his toxic job. But what caught everyone's attention was his celebratory dance to the beat of a dhol outside his office. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 2: In Bengaluru, wheelchair-bound Zomato delivery executive casts his vote The post was shared by his friend and content creator Anish Bhagatt on Instagram. In the video shared by Bhagatt, Aniket was seen saying that his work environment was toxic. He mentioned that despite working for three years in the company, his salary had increased only marginally. Aniket also stated that he felt disrespected by his boss. Coming from a middle-class family, leaving his job was a difficult option.

Also Read: Prince Harry wants to spend more time with family in UK but can't as… Quitting his style, Bhagatt along with his friends reached outside Aniket's office with Dhol. As his manager came out of the office, Aniket shook hands and said, “Sorry sir, bye-bye," and danced to the dhol. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reflecting on Aniket's life, Bhagatt mentioned that Aniket had lost his father at a young age, which led him to compromise in various aspects of his life. Speaking on Aniket's dream, Bhagatt added that he wanted to be a fitness trainer. With 521K followers on Instagram, Bhagatt encouraged his followers to reach out to Aniket if they are looking for a fitness trainer.

The content creator wrote in his post, “I think a lot of you are going to relate to this. Toxic work culture is so prominent these days. Lack of respect and entitlement is quite common. Aniket is ready to begin with his next step. I hope this story inspires people." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Scam alert! Fraudster impersonates MS Dhoni to con cricket fans His post went viral and some remarked that dancing must have been enjoyable, while others discussed the issue of toxic work environments, noting that managers can be a universal problem. One user expressed concern, stating that it is unethical to humiliate the manager.

Here are some of the comments from users “Bro made a whole video to launch a fitness trainer. I followed the right guy," One user said.

Another said, “Managers are a universal problem." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“You just gave him a moment he will never forget his lifetime . That quit with dolak. Thank you for spreading ray of hope . Someday if I can meet you all I want to share," another user said.

“I loved this video; however, I find it quite unethical that the manager was humiliated like this. He might have his own story to tell," some other added

“Everyone deserves that kind of releiving day celebration." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

