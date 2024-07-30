Watch: Pune woman dances at office meeting; Netizens say ’Iske baad promotion pakka’

In the video clip, Anjali can be seen standing in what seems to be a meeting room. Other employees can also be seen standing in the room, while a few others were connected virtually.

Published30 Jul 2024, 10:01 PM IST
Anjali can be seen dancing gracefully to the song O Rangrez in the clip
Anjali can be seen dancing gracefully to the song O Rangrez in the clip

A Pune woman is going viral on social media for dancing during her team's meeting at the office conference. As she grooves to the song O Rangrez, the video garnered the attention of social media users, with netizens lauding her "beautiful dance".

Social media user Anjali Patwal shared the video on her personal Instagram handle with the caption: "POV: You wrote 'dance' as your hobby on your resume, and now your first team meeting looks like this."

In the video clip, Anjali can be seen standing in what seems to be a meeting room. Other employees can also be seen standing in the room, while a few others were connected virtually. Anjali can be seen dancing gracefully to the song O Rangrez in the clip, at the end of which her colleagues burst into applause for her performance.

Watch Anjali's performance here:

Here is how the netizens reacted:

The internet showed love to the video as they praised Anjali's dance and her confidence.

“Iske baad promotion pakka (Assured Promotion after this (dance)),” a user commented.

“Your moves show that you didn't lie! Loved the dance btw!” said another.

One user said: “I love this office, how cool this is!!! Everyone's so supportive and that 'Beautiful' so nice.”

“I want that type of workplace..so that I can enjoy every moment,” another added.

A few of the netizens shared their environment of their office, and said, “Ek hamara office hey sala, meeting mein 5 min late ho jao they say it’s not good for your career.”

“I had to sing in my first team meeting,” another added.

Some also joked and said they would rather die than dance in front of their team. “Mar jaaongi par office walon k saamne kabhi na nachungi.”

“Beta, uncle ko nachke dikhao jo kal dance class meain sikha tha,” another added.

“From now on my hobby will be sleeping,” a user said. “I should add 'sleeping',” added another.

 

 

