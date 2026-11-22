Dramatic footage of a Qatari VIP jet wrestling fierce crosswinds to land sideways at Switzerland’s Bern Airport has taken social media by storm.
The 37-second clip, shared by Al Arabiya English, showed the Qatar Amiri Flight Airbus A320 visibly swaying in 65 kmph gusts before pulling off a dramatic sideways touchdown at Bern Airport.
The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday, November 17, at Belp Airport in Bern, where weather reports recorded west-south-westerly winds of 12 to 16 knots, with gusts surging up to 35 knots—roughly 65 kmph.
Departing from Doha as flight QAF9, the Airbus A320-214 began its descent onto the airport’s 1,730-metre runway at around 2:40 PM local time.
In the footage, the aircraft’s wings can be seen banking sharply from side to side as it descends through turbulent skies before approaching the tarmac.
To counter the strong crosswinds, the pilots angled the jet’s nose into the wind—a standard aviation manoeuvre known as a “crab approach”—before straightening the aircraft moments before the landing gear touched down smoothly.
According to Swiss publication 20 Minuten, aviation spotter Matthias Hänni, who filmed the descent, said he repeatedly expected the pilots to abandon the approach and climb back into the sky.
Airline pilot and Swiss National Council member Thomas Hurter also told 20 Minuten that executing a go-around would have been a good option under the gusty conditions, which had reportedly forced a Swiss government aircraft to abort its own landing around the same time.
As the clip—which has racked up over 4.19 lakh views on Al Arabiya English’s YouTube channel—circulated widely online, viewers speculated whether Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, was aboard the jet.
However, Swiss media reports clarified that the Emir was not on the flight.
Operated by Qatar Amiri Flight, the state’s VIP carrier, the aircraft was transporting members of the Qatari government delegation ahead of Sheikh Tamim’s two-day official state visit to Switzerland on November 18 and 19, where he held talks with Swiss President Guy Parmelin.
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