Watch | Radhika Merchant dances on Sunidhi Chauhan’s popular track ’Sajna Ve Sajna’, video goes viral

A couple of months ago, Radhika Merchant tied the knot with billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani in a big fat wedding.

Radhika's latest video in which she could be seen dancing on Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan's popular track 'Sajna Ve Sajna' from the 2003 film 'Chameli' has gone viral.

Ever after it was shared by user @ambani_update, it has won million hearts. It shows Radhika dancing her heart out with friends at a wedding.

She could be seen wearing a stunning black and red lehenga, while enjoying the celebrations.

Radhika's birthday bash: Recently Radhika celebrated her first birthday as an Ambani bahu in the presence of her closest friends and family members. As she turned 30th, the Ambanis organised the birthday bash at Mumbai's Antilia.

Apart from Ambani and the Merchant families, the guest list includes Janhvi Kapoor, MS Dhoni, Ananya Panday, Suhana and Aryan Khan, Orry, Ranveer Singh and others.

Orry shared videos of her cake-cutting ceremony on Instagram, where Radhika was then seen offering a slice of cake to husband Anant Ambani.

She also offered the cake to other members of the family. Though Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani ate a piece, as did Radhika’s parents Shaila and Viren Merchant, her brother-in-law Akash Ambani refused to take the cake she offered.

Later it was found out that Akash redirected her towards family matriarch Kokilaben Ambani. He also requested his maternal grandmother, Poornima Dalal, to come forward and eat the birthday cake.

Here are a few reactions: “Everyone so mean to me,” writes Orry, to which Bollywood actress Khushi Kapoor replied, “Nobody’s perfect.”

One user asked, “Bhai ye nepotism conference hai kya (Bro, is this a conference on nepotism)?”

Another one found resemblence with Orry’s appearance with that of Kishore Kumar from the olden days, “Why do you look like Kishore Kumar from back in the day? Same hair and facial hair!”