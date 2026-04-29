Watch: Rain, thunder and hailstorm hit Bengaluru after days of relentless heat

After enduring days of soaring temperatures, residents of Bengaluru finally experienced a dramatic break from the heat as heavy rain lashed several parts of the city. The unexpected weather change brought immediate relief, with temperatures dipping noticeably as dark rain clouds moved in.

The city had been grappling with intense summer conditions, leaving many hoping for respite. That relief arrived swiftly, as rain showers intensified into a full-fledged downpour across multiple localities.

Heavy Rain, Strong Winds And Thunderstorms Hit City

The rainfall was far from mild. Several areas witnessed heavy showers accompanied by strong gusty winds and thunderstorms. The sudden onset of rain caught many residents unprepared, particularly those commuting during peak hours.

Key areas such as Town Hall, KR Market, Corporation Circle, JC Road, Shanthinagar, Lalbagh, Cubbon Park, Majestic, Mysore Bank Circle, Shivananda Circle, Vidhana Soudha and MG Road reported significant rainfall activity. Rain was also recorded in and around Halasuru Gate and adjoining localities.

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The combination of heavy rain and strong winds created challenging conditions on the roads, with reduced visibility and waterlogging reported in some pockets.

Hailstorm Surprises Residents Across Several Areas

Adding to the intensity of the weather, several parts of Bengaluru witnessed hailstorms — a relatively uncommon occurrence that surprised residents. Eyewitnesses reported large hailstones falling in certain localities, prompting many to capture videos and images of the rare event.

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The sudden hailstorm, along with thunder and lightning, added a dramatic edge to the weather conditions. For many, the shift from extreme heat to stormy conditions within a short span was unexpected.

Temperature Dip Offers Much-Needed Comfort

The rainfall led to a noticeable drop in temperature, bringing immediate comfort to residents who had been struggling with the summer heat. Cooler winds following the showers further improved conditions, making the weather significantly more pleasant compared to previous days.

While the rain provided relief, the intensity of the storm also caused temporary disruptions in daily life, especially in busy commercial and traffic-heavy areas.

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Weather Swings Highlight Seasonal Volatility The sudden transition from scorching heat to heavy rain and hail underscores the unpredictable nature of pre-monsoon weather patterns in the region. Such abrupt changes are not uncommon during this period, though the intensity of the storm and hail activity caught many off guard.

Residents have been advised to remain cautious during sudden weather changes, particularly during thunderstorms and strong winds, which can pose risks during travel.

Visuals Capture Dramatic Change In Cityscape

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Videos and images circulating on social media showed streets drenched in rain, trees swaying under strong winds, and hailstones scattered across roads and pavements. The visuals highlighted the stark contrast between the dry, hot conditions earlier in the day and the stormy weather that followed.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.