After receiving Golden Visa for UAE, actor Rajinikanth on Thursday visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dabhi.

Actor Rajinikanth on Thursday visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dabhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The visit comes after he received a Golden Visa for the UAE.

The official X handle of BAPS Hindu Mandir posted a video of Rajinikanth's visit to the temple. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a video, the actor was seen taking an interactive tour of the temple campus and seeking blessing.

Rajinikanth visits Abu Dhabi's BAPS Hindu Mandir. Photo: Twitter

Rajinikanth seeking blessings at Abu Dhabi's BAPS Hindu Mandir. Photo: Twitter

The actor has expressed his gratitude to the Abu Dhabi government and his friend, MA Yusuff Ali, chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, for their support in securing the visa, reported ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I am deeply honoured to receive the prestigious UAE Golden visa from Abu Dhabi Govt...," he said in one of the viral videos.

Recently, the actor completed shooting of 'Vettaiyan' movie, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

On April 8, 2024, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On May 1, expelled Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam said the construction of the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi was "nothing less than a miracle".

"I am in Abu Dhabi right now and will head to Dubai from here. I had a darshan at the (BAPS) temple in Abu Dhabi, which was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in February, today. This is no less than a miracle," reported ANI quoting Acharya.

About BAPS Hindu Mandir BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi was inaugurated on 14 February 2024.

It is the first traditional Hindu stone temple in the Middle East

The inauguration took place by the hands of Mahant Swami Maharaj along with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence for the UAE, Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan, was also present at the inauguration.

The prime minister also participated in “Global Aarti", which was performed simultaneously at over 1,200 temples of the Swaminarayan sect worldwide built by the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS).

The Mandir is constructed on land gifted by the UAE president and ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!