Watch: Ram Charan goes barefoot at Hyderabad airport ahead of Game Changer teaser launch

Ram Charan was spotted at Hyderabad airport, heading to Lucknow barefoot, which caught the attention of many fans and onlookers. The actor, dressed in a simple all-black outfit, stepped out of a luxury car, a Lexus LM MPV, barefoot.

Charan’s appearance comes just before the highly anticipated launch of the Game Changer teaser, which is set for 6:03 p.m. on November 9.

For those unfamiliar with his annual religious practice, Ram Charan follows the Ayyappa Swamy tradition each year, which involves wearing a special mala (a rosary) and adhering to certain rituals.

As part of his devotion, Charan dresses in simple black clothing and goes barefoot for 41 days. He typically observes this practice whenever he’s not busy with movie shoots, showing his deep commitment to his faith.

The actor’s journey to Lucknow is for the launch of the teaser for Game Changer, directed by Shankar, which has generated significant excitement among fans. Starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in lead roles, the film’s first teaser is highly awaited.

The team already created a buzz by sharing brief, sharp cuts from the teaser, raising the curiosity of fans eager to discover the film’s storyline.

This much-discussed teaser is expected to offer a first glimpse into the world of Game Changer, showcasing Ram Charan’s role and the film’s overall look. The film marks a collaboration between Charan and renowned director Shankar, promising a unique cinematic experience.

Fans across India eagerly await this reveal, which could set the tone for one of the year's biggest releases.

Ram Charan movies Ram Charan was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan. The south superstar featured as himself in the 2023 Bollywood movie. In the previous year, Ram Charan’s RRR was released.