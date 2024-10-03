Watch: Rangeela’s iconic ‘Yayi Re’ is back in trend on Instagram; social media users start making Reels

A song that once made the ‘90s groove to its beat is now back as it makes a massive sensation online. The retro hit from Aamir Khan and Urmila Matondkar starrer ‘Rangeela’ recently popped on the feeds of several social media users, thanks to Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon.

In a recent ad film for Motorola, Kriti grooved to “Yayi Re” and shared the reel on Instagram. The smartphone company has very cleverly inserted “Hello moto, that's my moto comes” in the ad film, making not only the iconic track more “vibey”, but also the line very catchy.

The video took social media by a storm as it garnered over 163 million views, making her moves go viral across platforms.

Several users enjoyed the new version of the iconic song and said lauded the creativity and the marketing strategy of the ad film. “This remix is genuinely so goodd,” commented a user. “Moto has officially taken the crown for the most fun ad of the year!” added another.

“This is an absolute banger,” said a user. Another added: “Moto’s energy + Kriti’s moves = pure magic! I’m hooked!”

“Whatta banger remix for these banger phones! Marketing karne ka tareeka bilkul kezual nahi tha! (The marketing style wasn't casual at all)” said a user.

What began as a nostalgic tribute to the Rangeela era has burgeoned into a viral dance phenomenon on social media.

Everyone—from choreographers like Piyush Bhagat to global influencers like Ricky Pond and fans, were excited to put on their “dancing shoes” and to recreate Kriti Sanon's catchy hook step from the reel.

“Total fire hai. Super excited to put on my dancing shoes and take on the #MotorolaRangeelaRe challenge!” said a fan.