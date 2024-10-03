Watch: Rangeela’s iconic ‘Yayi Re’ is back in trend on Instagram; social media users start making Reels

Kriti Sanon's recent Motorola ad featuring the 'Yayi Re' remix from 'Rangeela' has sparked a viral dance trend, uniting Bollywood fans. The nostalgic track has garnered over 163 million views, with users praising its catchy vibe and creative marketing strategy.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published3 Oct 2024, 06:01 PM IST
Kriti Sanon grooved to 'Yayi Re' and shared the reel on Instagram
Kriti Sanon grooved to ’Yayi Re’ and shared the reel on Instagram(Screengrab)

A song that once made the ‘90s groove to its beat is now back as it makes a massive sensation online. The retro hit from Aamir Khan and Urmila Matondkar starrer ‘Rangeela’ recently popped on the feeds of several social media users, thanks to Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon.

In a recent ad film for Motorola, Kriti grooved to “Yayi Re” and shared the reel on Instagram. The smartphone company has very cleverly inserted “Hello moto, that's my moto comes” in the ad film, making not only the iconic track more “vibey”, but also the line very catchy. 

Also Read | Donald Trump’s hilarious interaction with social media user goes viral

The video took social media by a storm as it garnered over 163 million views, making her moves go viral across platforms.

Several users enjoyed the new version of the iconic song and said lauded the creativity and the marketing strategy of the ad film. “This remix is genuinely so goodd,” commented a user. “Moto has officially taken the crown for the most fun ad of the year!” added another.

“This is an absolute banger,” said a user. Another added: “Moto’s energy + Kriti’s moves = pure magic! I’m hooked!”

Also Read | Viral video: IndiGo pilot refuses to take off, causing 5-hour delay | Watch

“Whatta banger remix for these banger phones! Marketing karne ka tareeka bilkul kezual nahi tha! (The marketing style wasn't casual at all)” said a user.

What began as a nostalgic tribute to the Rangeela era has burgeoned into a viral dance phenomenon on social media.

Everyone—from choreographers like Piyush Bhagat to global influencers like Ricky Pond and fans, were excited to put on their “dancing shoes” and to recreate Kriti Sanon's catchy hook step from the reel.

Also Read | Flipkart’s Re 1 auto rides take Bengaluru by storm; netizens react

“Total fire hai. Super excited to put on my dancing shoes and take on the #MotorolaRangeelaRe challenge!” said a fan.

To add in a layer of Bollywood fandom, fan pages dedicated to Bollywood stars like Urmila Matondkar and Aamir Khan are jumping in into the “Yayi Re” trend, uniting users across generations.

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Oct 2024, 06:01 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsWatch: Rangeela’s iconic ‘Yayi Re’ is back in trend on Instagram; social media users start making Reels

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,682.15
    03:59 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -44 (-2.55%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    2,815.25
    03:58 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -114.55 (-3.91%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.95
    03:59 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -0.05 (-0.03%)

    Tata Motors share price

    926.00
    03:59 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -39.35 (-4.08%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,170.45
    03:57 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    325.35 (6.72%)

    Petronet LNG share price

    364.30
    03:56 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    20.05 (5.82%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia share price

    819.30
    03:40 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    44.1 (5.69%)

    Angel Broking share price

    2,739.65
    03:40 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    139.6 (5.37%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,475.00560.00
      Chennai
      77,481.00560.00
      Delhi
      77,633.00560.00
      Kolkata
      77,485.00560.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.