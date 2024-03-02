Active Stocks
Fri Mar 01 2024 15:59:51
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.00 6.46%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 769.30 2.67%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 977.20 2.78%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 409.50 0.74%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,086.90 3.18%
Business News/ News / Trends/  Watch: Rihanna turns up the heat in Jamnagar at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash
BackBack

Watch: Rihanna turns up the heat in Jamnagar at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Rihanna performed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, leaving the audience spellbound with hits like 'Rude Boy' and 'Diamonds'.

Rihanna performs at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bashPremium
Rihanna performs at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash

At a grand event in Jamnagar, Rihanna delivered a performance that left the audience spellbound. This event was part of the pre-wedding celebrations for the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant. Her presence at the celebration has been a major highlight, sparking extensive discussions across the web.

Also Read: Day 2 of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding celebrations: Check itinerary, dress code, guest list

Rihanna's performance included a medley of her greatest hits. Songs like "Rude Boy", "Pour it Up" and "Diamonds" were among those she performed. The pop icon captivated everyone with her singing and stage charisma. The setting for this spectacular show was lavishly planned.

For her performance, Rihanna chose a striking fluorescent green outfit. She paired it with a sparkling gown, making her stand out even more. She took the time to interact with the many distinguished guests present at the festivities.

During her time on stage, Rihanna took a moment to express her appreciation for the Ambani family's invitation. She said she was happy to be a part of such a significant occasion. She wished Anant and Radhika a blessed future together. Her wishes added a personal touch to the evening.

Rihanna was reportedly paid 74 crore for her performance. She arrived in Jamnagar on February 29, accompanied by her team and a notably large suitcase.

Eric Boots Greene, the drummer in Rihanna’s team, spoke to ANI about performing at the event. "The concert was amazing. My favourite part was the drones. The drones in the sky showed the history of what happened here. The elephant part was amazing. We shout out to the family, ‘We love you’," he said.

Beyonce’s performance at Isha Ambani's wedding

This isn't the first time an Ambani wedding has featured a performance by an international superstar. In 2018, Beyoncé performed at Isha Ambani's wedding. She performed a number of fan favourites like Run The World (Girls) and Crazy In Love.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 02 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App