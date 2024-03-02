Watch: Rihanna turns up the heat in Jamnagar at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash

Rihanna performed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, leaving the audience spellbound with hits like 'Rude Boy' and 'Diamonds'.

At a grand event in Jamnagar, Rihanna delivered a performance that left the audience spellbound. This event was part of the pre-wedding celebrations for the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant. Her presence at the celebration has been a major highlight, sparking extensive discussions across the web. Also Read: Day 2 of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding celebrations: Check itinerary, dress code, guest list Rihanna's performance included a medley of her greatest hits. Songs like "Rude Boy", "Pour it Up" and "Diamonds" were among those she performed. The pop icon captivated everyone with her singing and stage charisma. The setting for this spectacular show was lavishly planned. For her performance, Rihanna chose a striking fluorescent green outfit. She paired it with a sparkling gown, making her stand out even more. She took the time to interact with the many distinguished guests present at the festivities. During her time on stage, Rihanna took a moment to express her appreciation for the Ambani family's invitation. She said she was happy to be a part of such a significant occasion. She wished Anant and Radhika a blessed future together. Her wishes added a personal touch to the evening. Rihanna was reportedly paid ₹74 crore for her performance. She arrived in Jamnagar on February 29, accompanied by her team and a notably large suitcase. Eric Boots Greene, the drummer in Rihanna’s team, spoke to ANI about performing at the event. "The concert was amazing. My favourite part was the drones. The drones in the sky showed the history of what happened here. The elephant part was amazing. We shout out to the family, ‘We love you’," he said.

Beyonce’s performance at Isha Ambani's wedding

This isn't the first time an Ambani wedding has featured a performance by an international superstar. In 2018, Beyoncé performed at Isha Ambani's wedding. She performed a number of fan favourites like Run The World (Girls) and Crazy In Love.

