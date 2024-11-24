Watch | Rishabh Pant gifts scooters to men who saved him from accident, emotional netizens say, ‘who’s cutting onions’

India's cricketing world was shocked when Rishabh Pant suffered a horrific car crash near Roorkee in December 2022. The accident left him with a ligament tear in his right knee and forehead injuries, sidelining him from cricket for over a year. Thanks to Rajat Kumar and Nishu Kumar, his condition didn’t worsen further.

Journalist Bharat Sundaresan spoke to Rajat and Nishu, who saved Rishabh Pant after his car crash. Unaware of his identity, they acted swiftly that December morning. Working at a nearby factory, they dragged Pant from the car and rushed him to the hospital.

Pant, as a gesture of gratitude, gifted scooters to both Rajat and Nishu.

Sundaresan later posted the video, which went viral.

India's dynamic batter Rishabh Pant became the third wicketkeeper to complete 100 dismissals in the World Test Championship.

Pant achieved the feat on Day 2 of the Border Gavaskar Trophy series opener against Australia in Perth. The 27-year-old completed Mitchell Starc's catch off Harshit Rana's delivery to become just the third wicketkeeper to hit the three-digit mark.

Before Pant, Australia's Alex Carey and the West Indies Joshua Da Silva entered the exclusive club to complete 100 dismissals in the WTC.

Carey has 137 dismissals to his name, consisting of 125 catches and 12 stumpings in 33 matches. Da Silva has 108 dismissals in the WTC, consisting of 103 catches and five stumpings in 30 games.

Notably, on Day 2, Carey was Pant's 99th dismissal in the WTC off Jasprit Bumrah. Pant's tally of 100 dismissals consists of 87 catches and 13 stumpings in 30 matches.