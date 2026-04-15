Watch: Robot chasing wild boars in Warsaw goes viral. Internet says ‘Future looking wild’

A viral video showing a humanoid robot chasing wild boars in Warsaw has triggered both amusement and scepticism online, with users debating whether the spectacle represents meaningful technological progress or simply clever marketing.

The widely circulated clip features a customised Unitree G1 robot jogging across a parking area in an apparent attempt to herd a group of wild boars. The robot — nicknamed Edward Warchocki on social media — is seen raising its fist in frustration after failing to catch the animals.

Advertisement

A caption accompanying the video reads: “I’m herding the wild boars into the forest,” adding to the performative tone of the clip.

Internet Reacts: Amusement Meets Scepticism

The video quickly drew a wave of reactions online, with many users questioning the practical value of such demonstrations.

Advertisement

One user commented: “This is peak tech theatre — looks impressive, solves nothing.”

Another wrote: “Cool video, but how is this helping anyone? The boars clearly don’t care.”

A third user added: “We’re building humanoid robots to chase animals badly instead of solving real problems.”

However, not all reactions were dismissive. Some users viewed the clip as a sign of incremental progress in robotics.

One comment read: “It may look silly, but getting a robot to navigate uneven terrain and chase moving targets is actually quite complex.”

Another user noted: “Even if it’s a stunt, this is still better mobility than what we saw a few years ago.”

A Real Problem, A Symbolic Attempt

The backdrop to the viral clip is a genuine urban issue. Warsaw has been grappling with a growing population of wild boars that have adapted to city life, often venturing into residential and commercial areas, Futurism reported.

Advertisement

Authorities have previously resorted to culling measures, including shootings in certain zones — a move that has drawn criticism and safety concerns.

Against this context, the idea of using robots as a non-lethal intervention may appear innovative. However, as the video suggests, current humanoid robots lack the speed, agility, and decision-making required for such tasks.

Marketing Stunt Or Technology Showcase?

The robot’s appearance in the video is not linked to any official civic programme. Instead, it appears to be part of a broader promotional effort designed to showcase humanoid robotics in engaging, shareable formats.

The machine has featured in multiple staged scenarios — including performances, public appearances, and interactions with crowds — pointing to a strategy that blends entertainment with technology branding.

The persona “Edward Warchocki” itself appears to be part of this constructed narrative, further blurring the line between demonstration and storytelling.

Advertisement

The Gap Between Capability And Application The episode highlights a recurring theme in the robotics sector: the gap between what machines can demonstrate and what they can reliably deliver in real-world environments.

Humanoid robots have made measurable progress in balance, locomotion, and coordination. Yet, their deployment in complex, unstructured settings — such as managing wildlife in urban spaces — remains largely impractical.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.