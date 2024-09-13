Watch | Rockstar Jon Bon Jovi praised for saving woman from jumping off Nashville bridge: ‘Humanism in action’

A recent video of world famous rockstar Jon Bon Jovi is gaining lot of appreciation on social media platform. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department posted a video wherein Jon Bon Jovi was seen helping a woman who was standing outside the guard railing of the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge bridge and helped her to safety.

Also Read | Miss Switzerland finalist Kristina Joksimovic strangled by husband, says report

As per Associated Press report, the Grammy-winning rocker was shooting a video on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Nashville when he and another person saw a woman standing outside the guard railing. In the 2 minutes and 10 seconds video, Jon and another woman walk toward her and speak with her before they help the woman climb over the railing onto the bridge. The video also shows Jon then walking to the distressed woman.

Also Read | Meghan Markle treats Prince Harry horrendously

While sharing the video, Metropolitan Nashville Police Department wrote, “A shout out to @jonbonjovi & his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night. Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety. "It takes all of us to help keep each other safe,"--Chief John Drake”

Comments on the video In response to the video, viewers expressed their appreciation for Jon Bon Jovi's kindness and compassion. One user wrote, “Thank you, Jon Bon, for being a compassionate human being”

Another added, “Thank you Metro Nashville PD for posting this. What a human being Jon Bon Jovi is.”

“Actual Rock and Roll Hero,” some other added.

“Kindness, compassion, empathy, don't forget that we are all in this together and these can lift us out of pain. This is an example of that truth,” one user wrote.

Some other user wrote, “Jon is typical of a Piscean. Always wanting to help others. This is not religion. This is humanism in action.”

“There's so much taking place in this video. How did some people walk by without doing anything?! Who is that photographer! Most importantly what a mitzvah by JBJ,” some other added.

“That’s awesome, if we could get more in the world to actually care for others rather than just themselves, this world would be much a better place,” other user said.

Some users also called it a staged set up. A user commented, “Could this be a set up for his filming ??? Just asking .. these days nothing really seems as it appears”

“So staged! Like Bon Jovi would be out walking around on the bridge lol perfect timing for he to be there lol”

While one user said, “Any of you saying that it is staged or a publicity stunt has no idea what Jon Bon Jovi is about. He’s the last person on the planet to turn something like this into a publicity stunt. Get a life.”