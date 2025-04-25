Watch: Rohit Sharma, Jackie Shroff dance like there’s no tomorrow after Mumbai win against SRH; netizens react

IPL 2025: After Rohit Sharma's “world-class” batting led the Mumbai Indians to a win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday, the batter grooved on dhol beats with Bollywood veteran actor Jackie Shroff, known for his quirk for plants.

Rohit commanded a 46-ball 70, chasing the target in just 15.4 overs. The emphatic win not only boosted the team's net run rate but also propelled them to third place on the points table.

It was Mumbai Indian's fourth straight win in IPL 2025.

Mumbai Indians shared the viral video on Instagram after the win, and captioned it: “Jaggu Dada is all of us when RO starts hitting them out of the park!”

In the viral clip, Rohit Sharma can be seen posing with his bat while Jackie dances around the cricketer with a flowerpot in his hand. In the backdrop, several MI fans also dance along while a group of men play dhols and nagadas for the star of the day.

Rohit then starts dancing to the beats with his bat and later takes over Jackie's flowerpot and grooves with the crowd.

Watch the viral video here:

Netizens were completely in awe of the video and dropped several heart emojis in the comment section. The social media users loved the collab between Jaggu dada (Jackie Shroff) and Rohit Sharma, and said that the actor was "Rohit paglu".

“Mumbai cha Raja Ro-Hitman Sharma,” said a user.

“Jaggu dada representing US,” added a MI fan.

“Hitman ke dance,” lauded a user.

A user deemed the batter as “Rohit Swagger Sharma,” while another quipped that these are the type of videos that they pay the internet bill for. “Aiseee videos k liye hi toh recharge krvata hu.”

“Mast cutie hai re,” said a user.

“Jaggu dada toh Travis head se bhi jyada Rohit paglu hain,” added another.

With all the buzz around Rohit Sharma and his fantastic performance, netizens did not forget Jackie's plants. “Personal oxygen bhi hai,” said a user.

"Jhaad lggane ka bidhu," another user wrote in Hindi, referring to Jackie's iconic request to plant more trees, alongside tree emojis.

