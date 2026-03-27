Watch: Rohit Sharma’s transformation ahead of IPL 2026 stuns Nita Ambani: ‘You look like a young boy’

A heartwarming interaction between Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani and veteran cricketer Rohit Sharma has captured attention online, with fans zeroing in on a candid moment that highlights the opener’s noticeable physical transformation.

The video, shared by Mumbai Indians on its official social media handles, shows Ambani meeting players and support staff during a training session ahead of the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League. While the interaction features several light moments, it is her exchange with Rohit Sharma that has stood out.

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As she greets the cricketer, Ambani appears pleasantly surprised by his appearance. “My God, Rohit, I didn’t recognise you. You look like a young boy!” she says with a smile. Sharma responds with a grin, clearly amused by the compliment.

A lighter moment ahead of a big season The video offers a glimpse into the team’s atmosphere ahead of IPL 2026, with Ambani engaging warmly with players and staff in an effort to boost morale. In another moment, she is seen introducing former all-rounder Kieron Pollard as “Polly Kaka” to one of her grandchildren, adding a personal touch to the interaction.

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Such behind-the-scenes clips are not uncommon in the lead-up to the IPL, but this particular exchange has resonated widely, largely due to Sharma’s visible transformation.

Rohit Sharma’s fitness shift Over the past year, Rohit Sharma has undergone a significant physical transformation, shedding weight and appearing noticeably fitter. The change has been especially evident in recent appearances, marking a shift in focus as he streamlines his cricketing commitments.

Having stepped away from Test cricket and T20 Internationals, Sharma is now concentrating on the ODI format, a move that appears to have allowed him to prioritise fitness and longevity. The transformation has not gone unnoticed—Ambani’s reaction in the video reflects a sentiment echoed by many observers.

Also Read | Former champion expresses ‘Blessing’ warning for KKR before IPL 2026

More than just a viral moment The clip has struck a chord not just because of the compliment, but because it captures a rare, unscripted interaction between a franchise owner and one of Indian cricket’s biggest names.

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A user wrote, “38 year old Hitman looks like a young boy.”

Another user commented, “Youngster rohit Bhai.”

“Rohit is a young boy its special,” the third user wrote on Instagram.

“Young boy hit man,” the fourth wrote.

A stalwart of the Indian Premier League, Rohit Sharma has built a remarkable legacy over the years. In 272 matches, batting across 267 innings with 30 not-outs, he has amassed 7,046 runs at an average of 29.34 and a strike rate of 132.09. His record includes two centuries and 47 half-centuries, with a highest score of 109 not out.

Beyond his batting, Rohit has contributed significantly in the field as well, registering 102 catches, while his power-hitting is reflected in 302 sixes. He ranks among the top players in IPL history in terms of runs, appearances, catches and sixes—cementing his status as one of the league’s all-time greats.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.