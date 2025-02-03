WATCH: Saif Ali Khan makes first public appearance after stabbing attack, says ‘feels nice to be standing here’

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan on Monday made his first public appearance on Monday since the knife attack at his home last month. Saif Ali Khan attended the event where his latest movie, "Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins", was announced.

Saif Ali Khan said it feels "nice to be standing" in front of an audience.

The 'Hum Tum' star was all smiles as he posed for shutterbugs at the Netflix event in Mumbai. In the visuals, he could be seen attending the event with a black cast on his arm.

Advertisement

While promoting his upcoming film 'Jewel Thief' at the event, Saif said he's happy to be 'standing there'.

"It's very nice to be standing here in front of you...it feels very nice to be here. I'm very excited about this movie. Siddharth and I have been talking about this for a long time. I've always wanted to do a heist film and I couldn't have asked for a better co-star (touches Jaideep's shoulder). Basically, a lovely movie and I'm very excited," Saif Ali Khan said.

Advertisement

Co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat, the film 'Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins' is a heist drama by filmmaker Robbie Grewal and Kookie Gulati.

Saif Ali Khan stabbed Last month, Saif was stabbed repeatedly by an intruder during a robbery attempt at his 12th floor residence in Satguru Sharan in Mumbai's Bandra area in the early hours of January 16. He underwent surgery and was discharged four days later.

The intruder was later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who entered his home with the intent to commit theft.

Advertisement

After a violent confrontation with the accused, Saif sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other body parts. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate treatment following the attack.

On the day of the incident, Saif's wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan issued a statement, emphasising the overwhelming nature of the constant media scrutiny.

Advertisement

"It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage," Kareena stated.

"While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time," the statement read.

Advertisement