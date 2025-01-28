Sara Tendulkar, daughter of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, recently assumed the role of Director at the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF). The Foundation marked its fifth anniversary with an intimate event in Mumbai. The foundation works to improve lives through health, education and sports, especially for children.

The event featured cricket guests like Irfan Pathan, Ajit Agarkar and Ajay Jadeja. The star-studded event also featured a special appearance by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, who joined Master Blaster on stage for a discussion.

This occasion was Sara’s first official engagement as Director. She expressed gratitude for the inspiration from her family’s commitment to giving back. Reflecting on the Foundation’s impact, Sara highlighted that STF has positively influenced over 1 lakh young lives in just five years.

“I had the opportunity to witness the foundation's work and see the spark of hope that lights up in the lives of not just the children but entire families,” Sara said.

The event theme was “Shine Brighter Together”. Guests were introduced to the Foundation’s work through a short film that showcased its partnerships with 15 NGOs and the transformative impact of its initiatives.

After his cricket career ended, Sachin Tendulkar recalled his vision with his wife Anjali to help the less fortunate. He expressed confidence in Sara’s leadership, believing she would drive STF’s mission forward by empowering young dreamers and making their aspirations a reality.

“The journey is in full swing, and with Sara leading the way now, I am confident that STF will continue to transform millions of dreams into reality and give wings to the doers," he added.