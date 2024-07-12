Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles. Harry received the Pat Tillman Award despite controversy.

Harry faced criticism for accepting the ESPN honour, honouring Tillman, a heroic soldier and former NFL star. By receiving an honour with the name of a military veteran with an experience of serving Iraq and Afghanistan, Harry received “bad publicity", as per some critics. Many alleged that the Duke did not deserve to receive the honour.

At the Dolby Theatre, it was Serena Williams who hosted the event. The tennis legend acknowledged Harry and Meghan. She mentioned being with royalty was a rare occasion and noted their presence.

Serena has been friends with the Duchess of Sussex for ten years now. She humorously remarked about the Royal couple’s knack for drawing attention.

“It’s actually only pretty often that I get to be in a room with actual royalty, and tonight is no exception, Prince Harry and Meghan are here. Please, Harry and Meghan, try not to breathe too much tonight, because this is my night," Serena quipped.

"And I don't want to be overshadowed by the accusations that you guys are taking up too much oxygen, OK?" she added in apparent good humour.

The Daily Mirror reported the incident as Serena mocking Harry and Meghan. The British tabloid also said that, after Serena’s comments, the Sussexes had maintained “awkward smiles".

Netizens comment Social media users commented on Serena passing the remark about Harry and Meghan. Mostly, they did not find anything “evil" about it.

“The UK press lies about folks not liking Harry, their manufactured "backlash" fell FLAT and failed," wrote one user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Where is the booing we were told was going to happen? All I hear are cheers and applause," wrote another.

“I remember "By mere existing we are a threat to the hierarchy" Meghan Meghan," posted another.

