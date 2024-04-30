Watch: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘cute’ fight with AbRam during KKR vs DC IPL 2024 match; netizens say, ‘protect them’
KKR vs DC IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan was seen fighting with his youngest son, AbRam during the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals on April 29 at the Eden Gardens.
KKR vs DC IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) enjoyed an emphatic win against Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 29 as Shah Rukh Khan’s team enjoyed dominance throughout the game at the Eden Gardens. Khan’s son AbRam was present, along with his father, to witness their franchise’s convincing win. One moment between the father and the sonwas captured on camera.