KKR vs DC IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan was seen fighting with his youngest son, AbRam during the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals on April 29 at the Eden Gardens.

KKR vs DC IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) enjoyed an emphatic win against Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 29 as Shah Rukh Khan’s team enjoyed dominance throughout the game at the Eden Gardens. Khan’s son AbRam was present, along with his father, to witness their franchise’s convincing win. One moment between the father and the sonwas captured on camera. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When Shah Rukh Khan is around, the spectators' attention is always divided between the field and the Bollywood superstar himself. In IPL 2024, King Khan has been present in most of the KKR matches. AbRam, Khan’s youngest son, is also coming to watch KKR matches this time.

Also Read: 'You are not dropping yourself': Gautam Gambhir reveals how Shah Rukh Khan backed him during rough patch in IPL During the KKR vs. DC match, Shah Rukh and AbRam were seen having fun in the video. During their playful time, Shah Rukh Khan pretended to grab his son's neck, which apparently made AbRam get annoyed with his dad, albeit for a moment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AbRam was seen pushing Shah Rukh Khan's hand away while SRK laughed at his son's reaction. Then, they both start enjoying the match again.

It was during that period of the match when Kuldeep Yadav and Kumar Kushagra were batting for Delhi. Kuldeep was playing at 10 off 5 balls while Kushagra was at 1 off 3 balls. Shortly after the SRK-AbRam incident, Kushagra was dismissed by Varun Chakravarthy as the DC batter was caught behind by Phil Salt.

Also Read: Pathaan, Jawan or Dunki? Shah Rukh Khan picks his favourite, explains why As the video did rounds on social media, some users found the father-son duo “cute". “May God protect them from the evil eye," wrote one user while another called it a “heartwarming father-son moment". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AbRam ‘stole the show’ On April 26, when Kolkata were playing against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Eden Gardens, AbRam “stole the show" as his reaction to KKR captain Shreyas Iyer’s dismissal went viral.

