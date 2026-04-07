Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Sourav Ganguly hug each other like old buddies | KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2026

On 6 April, a reunion between Shah Rukh Khan and Sourav Ganguly grabbed attention at Eden Gardens. It was during the IPL 2026 match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Punjab Kings.

SRK, who arrived with his daughter Suhana Khan, was seen interacting with Ganguly on the field during a rain delay. Before that, they hugged like old buddies. Harshit Rana, who is out of the tournament due to injury, was also seen with them.

KKR shared a video of the Dada-King reunion on social media. It wrote: “When the KING met the PRINCE OF BENGAL.” Within a few hours, the video has garnered nearly 1 million views and over 60,000 likes.

Ganguly is currently serving as President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). He was actively involved in inspecting the outfield and discussing conditions with officials.

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The match, however, was heavily affected by rain and eventually abandoned. Only 3.4 overs were possible.

Both teams were awarded one point each. Punjab Kings moved to the top of the points table with five points while KKR opened their account this season.

Despite the washout, the SRK-Ganguly reunion became the biggest talking point of the evening. Thousands of fans reacted to the viral video.

Many of them took the opportunity to give suggestions on team combinations. Some had outrageous ideas like sacking Ajinkya Rahane and Venky Mysore. Others suggested that Sunil Narine should open with Finn Allen.

Also Read | What happens if KKR vs PBKS match in IPL 2026 gets washed out due to rain?

Many social media users requested the KKR management to rope in Sourav Ganguly as the mentor.

“Bench Green - use Seifert as another opener alongside Fin Allen. Use Rachin in the middle order, bowling advantage. Use Sarthak in themiddle order. Replace Vaibhav with Saurabh Dubey/Navdeep Saini. Replace Ramandeep with Tejasvi,” came one detailed suggestion.

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Ganguly-KKR history The relationship between Sourav Ganguly and Kolkata Knight Riders remains one of the most emotional chapters in IPL history. There were highs, conflict and eventual separation.

Ganguly was the face of KKR in 2008 as captain and icon player. He performed well individually, but the team finished 6th.

Tensions rose in 2009 when coach John Buchanan introduced a “multiple captaincy” system. It reduced Ganguly’s leadership role. The move failed badly, with KKR finishing last. Ganguly later blamed the system and the lack of freedom.

In 2010, after Buchanan’s exit, Ganguly returned as captain and scored 493 runs. However, KKR missed the playoffs again.

The biggest turning point came in the 2011 auction. Under CEO Venky Mysore, KKR decided to rebuild and did not bid for Ganguly.

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This shocked fans across Kolkata, prompting protests with slogans such as “No Dada, No KKR”. Team owner Shah Rukh Khan later described it as a “divorce” needed for a fresh start.

In 2012, Ganguly returned to Eden Gardens as captain of Pune Warriors India. The crowd was divided, with many supporting him over KKR. That year, KKR won its first title under Gautam Gambhir’s captaincy.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.