The teaser of director Vikas Bahl’s next Bollywood movie, Shaitaan, is out. The horror thriller stars Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika. The 91-second teaser paints a horrifying picture of an eery setup. Here is how netizens have reacted.

“Ajay Devgan is one of the rare artists who tries to do a variety of cinema and doesn't just stick to one hit formula. Yes, some of the experiments don't work the way he wants but that doesn't stop him from doing a range of movies," wrote one user.

“Awesome Teaser...Goosebumps...Eerie Feeling," wrote another.

R Madhavan’s voice

The teaser is wrapped in a ghostly poem narrated in a spine-chilling manner by R Madhavan. And, that’s what people are talking about the most.

“Voice and Dialogue delivery of R Madhavan is superb", “The voice of R madhavan is pure goosebumps" and “R. Madhavan's deep and scary voice giving all the goosebumps" are some of the comments.

“Maddy killed it", “The moment you realize its R. Madhavan's voice" and “That was a killer voice" were some of the comments that followed.

What is Shaitaan about?

Shaitaan is the official Hindi remake of Vash, a Gujarati horror thriller directed by Krishnadev Yagnik.

Atharva, a pilot from Ahmedabad, lives with his wife Beena and their two kids, Aarya and Ansh. They go on vacation to a remote village. There, they meet Pratap, a mysterious man who knows much about them. Pratap offers help, but he uses black magic to trap Atharva's family. Atharva must break the spell to save his family.

Ajay Devgn and Jyotika are the married couple in the Hindi movie, with Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj playing their children. R Madhavan will play the antagonist who uses black magic. Shaitaan is set to release in theatres on March 8.

