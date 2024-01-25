 Watch Shaitaan Teaser: R Madhavan’s voice ‘kills’ it as Ajay Devgn, Jyotika star in horror thriller; netizens react | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 25 2024 12:18:41
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 246.45 0.10%
  1. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price
  2. 1,359.20 -1.67%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.15 -0.74%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 314.40 1.70%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,686.00 -0.10%
Business News/ News / Trends/  Watch Shaitaan Teaser: R Madhavan’s voice ‘kills’ it as Ajay Devgn, Jyotika star in horror thriller; netizens react
Back Back

Watch Shaitaan Teaser: R Madhavan’s voice ‘kills’ it as Ajay Devgn, Jyotika star in horror thriller; netizens react

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika star in the horror thriller Shaitaan, set to release in theatres on March 8. The teaser has received positive reactions from netizens, praising the variety of cinema explored by Ajay Devgn and the spine-chilling voice of R Madhavan.

Ajay Devgn in Shaitaan teaser (Screengrab from YouTube/JioStudios)Premium
Ajay Devgn in Shaitaan teaser (Screengrab from YouTube/JioStudios)

The teaser of director Vikas Bahl’s next Bollywood movie, Shaitaan, is out. The horror thriller stars Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika. The 91-second teaser paints a horrifying picture of an eery setup. Here is how netizens have reacted.

“Ajay Devgan is one of the rare artists who tries to do a variety of cinema and doesn't just stick to one hit formula. Yes, some of the experiments don't work the way he wants but that doesn't stop him from doing a range of movies," wrote one user.

Also Read: Fighter review: Hrithik-Deepika’s Air Force movie gives ‘goosebumps’ to viewers

“Awesome Teaser...Goosebumps...Eerie Feeling," wrote another.

R Madhavan’s voice

The teaser is wrapped in a ghostly poem narrated in a spine-chilling manner by R Madhavan. And, that’s what people are talking about the most.

“Voice and Dialogue delivery of R Madhavan is superb", “The voice of R madhavan is pure goosebumps" and “R. Madhavan's deep and scary voice giving all the goosebumps" are some of the comments.

Also Read: Animal OTT release: Netflix to release extended cut

“Maddy killed it", “The moment you realize its R. Madhavan's voice" and “That was a killer voice" were some of the comments that followed.

What is Shaitaan about?

Shaitaan is the official Hindi remake of Vash, a Gujarati horror thriller directed by Krishnadev Yagnik.

Atharva, a pilot from Ahmedabad, lives with his wife Beena and their two kids, Aarya and Ansh. They go on vacation to a remote village. There, they meet Pratap, a mysterious man who knows much about them. Pratap offers help, but he uses black magic to trap Atharva's family. Atharva must break the spell to save his family.

Also Read: Salaar OTT release: Prabhas’ movie starts streaming on Netflix, but…

Ajay Devgn and Jyotika are the married couple in the Hindi movie, with Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj playing their children. R Madhavan will play the antagonist who uses black magic. Shaitaan is set to release in theatres on March 8.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 25 Jan 2024, 12:20 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App