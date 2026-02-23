Watch: Shikhar Dhawan, wife Sophie Shine dance to Dhurandhar song; Yuvraj Singh joins in for Bhangra

Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine got married on 21 February and later hosted a grand reception in Delhi. The event was attended by close friends, family members, well-known cricketers and celebrities from the entertainment industry.

The highlight of the evening was the couple’s energetic dance performance. During Sangeet, Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine danced to the song “Shararat” from the film Dhurandhar.

Videos of their dance quickly went viral on social media. The performance received widespread praise from fans. Both looked happy, relaxed and fully involved in the celebration.

“After every storm, life gives a second smile. Seeing Shikhar Dhawan dance with pure happiness shows how gracefully he turned pain into strength. He smiled through the hardest phase — now he truly deserves this joy,” wrote a social media user.

One of the videos shows Yuvraj Singh joining Shikhar Dhawan for a dance. The former teammates did Bhangra together.

One fan reacted, “When it comes to parties, these two never disappoint.”

The reception also had a musical performance by the Ali Brothers, who sang soulful ghazals. Their performance added a calm and emotional touch to the joyful evening.

At the reception, Shikhar Dhawan looked stylish in a black suit. Sophie Shine wore a white skirt with a beautifully designed crop-top. Their wedding outfits were designed by Manish Malhotra.

Famous cricketers, such as Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma, Ashish Nehra and Suresh Raina, attended the celebration. Videos also showed Rahul Dravid, Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan enjoying the celebration.

Earlier, the couple posted their wedding pictures online with the caption “Mr and Mrs Dhawan”.

Who is Sophie Shine? Sophie Shine is an Irish national. The 35-year-old works as Second Vice President and Product Consultant at Northern Trust Corporation in Abu Dhabi.

Sophie is also closely involved in Shikhar Dhawan’s professional ventures. She serves as the COO of Da One Sports and heads the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, his NGO.

The couple reportedly met in Dubai. They dated privately for over a year before going public in May 2025.

Shikhar Dhawan’s first wife Shikhar Dhawan and Aesha Mukherjee were married for 11 years before their divorce was finalised in October 2023. A Delhi court granted the divorce on the grounds of mental cruelty against Dhawan.

The court observed that Aesha chose to remain in Australia, leading to a long-distance marriage. It also noted issues related to property ownership and Dhawan’s limited access to his son.

The couple married in 2012 and have a son, Zoravar, born in 2014. After the divorce, Zoravar continued to live in Australia with his mother.