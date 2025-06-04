Watch: Siddharth Mallya in tears after watching emotional Virat Kohli as RCB lift IPL trophy after 18 long years

A visibly emotional Siddharth Mallya, son of former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) owner Vijay Mallya, celebrated the franchise’s long-awaited Indian Premier League 2025 title win.

Advertisement

RCB defeated Punjab Kings by six runs in the IPL final held in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, ending their 18-year wait for the coveted trophy.

In a viral video, a teary-eyed Siddharth said, “Finally! 18 years… Finally, we get to see this.”

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Also Read | Virat Kohli melts hearts as he dedicates IPL 2025 win to RCB stalwarts

RCB, which Vijay Mallya bought for $111.6 million in 2008, picked star batter Virat Kohli in the inaugural IPL auction in January 2008. The batting superstar has only played for the Bengaluru-based franchise since then.

The UK-based Vijay Mallya lost ownership of the franchise in 2016 after defaulting on bank loans. The team is now completely owned by United Spirits.

Earlier today, Vijay shared a post on X recalling picking a young Virat Kohli 18 seasons ago in the IPL players auction and said it was remarkable to witness the maestro staying loyal to the franchise.

“When I founded RCB, it was my dream that the IPL trophy should come to Bengaluru. I had the privilege of picking the legendary King Kohli as a youngster, and it is remarkable that he has stayed with RCB for 18 years,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Vijay Mallya is also credited with playing a major role in signing cricketing giants like AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Jacques Kallis, and Anil Kumble for RCB.

“Congratulations and thanks again to all who made my dream come true. RCB fans are the very best, and they deserve the IPL trophy. Ee Sala Cup Bengaluru baruthe! (This year, the cup is ours),” Mallya added.

Victory parade The IPL 2025 champions, RCB, will return to their home city on Wednesday to take part in a series of celebratory events organised in their honour.

The team will first meet Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and then parade in an open-top bus from Vidhana Soudha to M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Fans can watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2025 victory parade live on the Star Sports Network on television.

Advertisement