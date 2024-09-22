Watch: Snake in train going to Mumbai sparks panic, passengers run from their seats

A snake sighting on the Garib Rath Express caused panic among passengers, leading to an investigation by railway authorities.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published22 Sep 2024, 10:55 PM IST
No injuries occurred.
No injuries occurred.(Screengrab)

Passengers of the Garib Rath Express going from Jabalpur to Mumbai were shocked when a long snake appeared on one of the upper berths.

In a video, that has gone viral on social media, the snake can be seen coiled around the bar that holds the upper berth. In the video, the snake can be seen trying to reach the AC vent.

It reportedly happened on berth number 23 in coach number 617 of the train.

Also Read | Viral video: YouTuber narrates Indian Railways-like experience in Chinese train

Media report suggest that after the snake created a sense of panic in the coach's passengers, they were taken to another coach and the issue was reported to the railway staff.

It happened when the train was going towards the Kasara Railway Station, a report by Republic World suggested.

No one was reportedly hurt during the incident, and the snake was also taken away safely.

Also Read | Viral video: Man grabs snake by the head, escapes bite narrowly | Watch

The video was shared by a user on social media platform X. He pointed out towards the funny things being said by the passengers in the background of the video.

"Snake On A Train! "Gareeb rath mein ameer kahan se aa gaya ye?" (How has this rich one come to Gareeb Rath (name of train). The sense of humour of Indians is legendary," the post said.

"Jokes apart, a snake found in Jabalpur-Mumbai Garib Rath Express," it added.

Also Read | Watch: Huge snake enters railway station platform in Rishikesh, causes panic

Watch video here:

Mint could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. However, West Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Harshit Shrivastava was on Sunday quoted in a PTI report as saying that authorities are currently coordinating with Central Railways to "verify details of the sighting".

"Details are being gathered from officials responsible for the Kasara route," the CPRO added.

Also Read | Bizarre incident in Bihar! One-year-old child bites snake to death

Just some days ago, a seven-foot-long python was spotted at a village in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Later, the District Forest Officer Pramod Kumar confirmed the occurrence and said that the officials had captured and later released it into its natural habitat.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Sep 2024, 10:55 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsWatch: Snake in train going to Mumbai sparks panic, passengers run from their seats

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.05
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    2.45 (1.64%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,340.25
    03:51 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    48.7 (3.77%)

    NTPC

    424.15
    03:57 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    0.15 (0.04%)

    ITC

    514.90
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    6.7 (1.32%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Asahi India Glass

    778.35
    03:45 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    69.5 (9.8%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

    1,859.75
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    163.7 (9.65%)

    RITES

    373.60
    03:58 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    32.37 (9.49%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation

    250.95
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    20.6 (8.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,945.00810.00
      Chennai
      75,951.00810.00
      Delhi
      76,103.00810.00
      Kolkata
      75,955.00810.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.